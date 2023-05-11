Wausau Homes Wisconsin Dells, owned and operated by Neira Custom Homes, earns recognition for winning the Premier Awards at the annual Wausau Homes Builder Conference held April 19 in recognition for its 2022 season. Fiorella Neira, owner of Wausau Homes Wisconsin Dells, accepts the Premier Builder Award from Jay Schuette, owner and CEO of Wausau Homes, on April 19. For more information, visit neiracustomhomes.com.