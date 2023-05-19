WAUPUN — Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin recognized 39 of its public power members, including Waupun Utilities for their commitment to worker safety on May 11 at the MEUW Honors Awards Luncheon.

MEUW recognizes and rewards safe operations through its annual Safety Achievement Awards. Utilities are placed into categories based on the total number of hours worked, receiving recognition based on the most incident-free records. The incidence rate used to evaluate utilities is based on the number of work-related recordable injuries or illnesses, compared to the total number of worker-hours during 2022, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Waupun Utilities received a 2022 Safety Achievement Award – Gold Category – for its safety performance in 2022.