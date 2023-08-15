WAUPUN — Becker's has compiled a list of the top hospitals for patient experience in each state using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. SSM Waupun Memorial Hospital was on this list and is a CMS 5-star hospital.

CMS shares 10 HCAHPS star ratings based on publicly reported HCAHPS measures. Every hospital on this list received a five-star summary rating, which is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures, including nurse and physician communication, care transitions, and cleanliness.

The star rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients from October 2021-September 2022. The figures are from CMS' Provider Data Catalog and were released July 26.