WAUPUN — Since 1985, Park and Recreation Month in July has been celebrated. This year’s theme, “Where Community Grows,” celebrates the vital role park and recreation professionals play in bringing people together, providing essential services and fostering the growth of the community.

The city of Waupun will host activities in city parks throughout the month of July.

Summer Park Program Activities: All summer long, activities ranging from boat races, relay races, water games, giant games, and arts and crafts, are planned at Pine Street, Dodge and West End Parks each Monday through Friday.

Ag in the Park: In collaboration with Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom, this program provides a fun educational opportunity that helps children develop an understanding of how their food is grown and raised. Sessions are held at 1:30 p.m. every Monday at West End Park.

City Park Passport: Participate in a scavenger hunt as you explore city of Waupun Parks in July. Pickup your passport at the Waupun Senior Center. A drawing for prizes will be held. Completed park passports must be submitted by July 28.

Carnival Games: An afternoon of fun from 1:30-2:30 p.m. July 18 at Harris Mill Park. A variety of outdoor games are planned.

Ice Cream Social: The Park and Recreation Department offers an ice cream treat in celebration. Sponsored by Culver’s, from 5-6 p.m. July 11 at West End Park.

Storybook Walk: A free family event. Read the story “Up the Creek” by Nicholas Oldland while walking the Pine Street Park nature path.

Yoga in the Park: Yoga for all ages at 10:30 a.m. July 27 at Harris Mill Park

Park Bingo: Participate in Park Bingo, a free family event, at 1:30 July 25

For more information, contact the Park and Recreation Department at 920-324-7930. A full schedule of summer activities available at cityofwaupun.org/parksrec/page/parks-and-recreation-home.