Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Portage Center for the Arts will host a Wall Quilt show in January 2024. This show is open to adult quilt artists in the greater Portage area, including surrounding counties. This is not a juried show, but PCA reserves the right to limit the number of entries due to space.

Entry forms and images are due Nov. 1. Entries may be submitted online or hard copy format. The opening reception will take place from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 5, 2024.

Wall Quilts should be no larger than 150 perimeter inches - not square inches, regardless of shape, to accommodate as many artists as possible. The entry form with other criteria may be viewed at portagecenterforthearts.com or email info@portagecenterforthearts.com.

For more information, call PCA at 608-742-5655.