The Beaver Dam Unified School District inducted Margaret Lamoreaux Macfarlane as the 2022 Wall of Fame Outstanding Alumni and Gale Prinsen, Bev Beal-Loeck, and American Association of University Women-Beaver Dam Branch as Friends of Education on April 26. From left, Mark DiStefano, superintendent; Gale Prinsen; Bobbi Marck, AAUW-Beaver Dam Branch; Bev Beal-Loeck; Tom Helfert for Margaret Lamoreaux Macfarlane; and Russ Tronsen, high school principal.