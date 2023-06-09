WAUPUN — Waupun Area High School 2023 Senior Scholarships Awarded on May 24.
Annika Bille - WAHS Student Representative $200
Ruth Brewer - Waupun Area FFA - $500 /Waupun Area FFA Alumni $1,000 / Marjorie & Wilbur Quandt Memorial $1,000 / SAGES Foundation Alumni $250
Conrad Davis - Waupun Little League Baseball $1,000 / Student Council $275
Kaylin DeMaa- Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,250
Vincenzo Evola - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350 / Excellence in Mathematics $2,000
Hudson Farley -Waupun Little League Baseball $250
Haley Fischer - Marjorie & Wilbur Quandt Memorial $500
Alaina Fitch - Wisconsin Academic Excellence $9,000 /Waupun Kiwanis $750 / Wisconsin Masonic Foundation $600 Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500/ Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$5,250 / Excellence in Mathematics $2,500 /Waupun Educational Foundation Top overall District Student $2,000 / Oris & Elaine Possin Math/Science Award $1,000 / Marjorie & Wilbur Quandt Memorial $500 / SAGES Alumni $250 / Fox Lake American Legion Auxiliary $1,000 / UW-LaCrosse Merit Scholarship $2,000 / National Honor Society $300 /SAGES Foundation Alumni $250/ Waupun Rotary Club $500 WAHS Student Representative $200/ Student Council $400 along with Red Cross $250 / Gerald J “Moose” Scholarship $1,000
People are also reading…
Alexander Gaffney - Waupun Area Booster Club - $500
Daelyn Giese - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350 / Richard and Marian Holmes Memorial $1,000
Aaron Hull - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350
Easton Hull - Waupun Gridiron Assoc $500 / Waupun Little League Baseball $500 / Wisconsin Academic Excellence $9,000 / Lucille Vaughan Memorial $1,700 / Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$5,250 / Excellence in Mathematics $2,500 / Waupun Educational Foundation In Honor of Charles Schranz $2,000 / Waupun Area Education Assoc $350 / Oris & Elaine Possin Math/Science Award $1,000 / Elzy & LaValice Copper Memorial STEM Award $1,000 / Fond du Lac Area Foundation Kiekhaefer Award $1,000 / Robert Hendricks Memorial $1,000 / National Honor Society $800 / Waupun Area Booster Club $1,000 / SAGES Foundation Alumni $250 / Waupun Rotary Club $500 / Student Council $300 / UW-Stevens Point Presidential Award - $2,000
Jensen Jahn - Waupun Kiwanis $500 / Zachary Schulz Memorial $1,000 / Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500 / Elzy & LaValice Cooper Memorial Technical College Award $500 / Fond du Lac Morning Rotary $1,000
Olivia Kain - Howard & Stella Kujath $750 / Taylor Lackey Memorial $1,000 /Waupun Area Education Assoc $350 / Richard and Marian Holmes Memorial $1,000 / National Honor Society $350 / Waupun Utilities $1,000
Ezekiel Kelly - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350 / Michael Smits Memorial $1,000 / Richard and Marian Holmes Memorial $1,000 / National Honor Society $300 / Waupun Area Booster Club $500 / SAGES Foundation Alumni $250
Brailyn Kemink -WAHS Student Representative $200 / Student Council $150
Maranda Kunz - Maureen Drummy Memorial $600 / Waupun Area FFA $500 / SAGES Foundation Alumni $250
Payson Landaal -Waupun Little League Baseball $250 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350 / Gerald Thompson Memorial $4,000 / National Honor Society $800 / Waupun Area Booster Club $500
Abigail Lang - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350
Alexis Large -Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500
Alexis Lehman - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350 / Waupun Educational Foundation Shaler Award $2,000
Audrey Lewis - Wisconsin Technical Excellence $4,500
Jadyn McLinn- Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $2,000
Paige Meyer - Rachel Bosveld - Scholarship of Honor $1,000 / Waupun Kiwanis $750 / Harold Adams Memorial $1,500 / Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350 / Michael Smits Memorial $1,000 /Richard and Marian Holmes Memorial $1,000 / Oris & Elaine Possin Math/Science Award $1,000 /Marjorie & Wilbur Quandt Memorial $1,000 / National Honor Society $800 / Student Council $400 along with Red Cross $250 / Fox Lake Chamber Scholarship $500
Simon Panzer - SAGES Foundation Alumni $250
Ashley Patino-Arriaga - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350 / UWO Fond du Lac Foundation $3,500 / National Honor Society $350 / Student Council $150
Leslie Patino-Arriaga - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350 / UWO Fond du Lac Foundation $3,500 ./ Student Council $100
Michelle Root - MPTC Foundation $500
Grace Russell - SAGES Foundation Alumni $250
Brianna Schelter - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350 / Excellence in Mathematics $2,500 / Stephenson Scholarship $1,100 / Oris & Elaine Possin Math/Science Award $1,000 / Waupun Rotary Club $500 / Student Council $150
Kailey Schulz - Lucille Vaughan Memorial - $1,700 / Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $2,000 / Waupun Lions $4,000 / Student Council $100
Amiah Stelsel - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$4,350
Eva Jo Turnes - Carrie Crystal Stuckert Dream Pool Foundation - $2,000
Kadina Topalovska - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500 / Excellence in Mathematics $1,500 / Waupun Education Foundation Technical Scholarship $1,000
Tehya Van Loo - UWO Fond du Lac Foundation $3,000
Emma Walstra - Excellence in Mathematics $2,000
Weston Uhrmacher - Wisconsin Technical Excellence $4,500
Ella Zinke - Waupun Area FFA - $500
2023 Seniors Scholarship Totals = $206,775
Past Graduates
Naomi Aalsma - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,500
Brianna Asmus - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$750
Brelynn Bille- Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,000
Katherine Braskamp - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,000 /Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250 / Richard and Marian Holmes Memorial $1,200
Hayden Brooks - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250
Emily Brown - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,000 /Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250 / Richard and Marian Holmes Memorial $1,200
Meghan Flier - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,000 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$500
Morgan Flier - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500 /Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250 / Colleen Tenpas Memorial -$1,500
Tyson Franke - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,000
Serena Freriks - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250
Landon Frye - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,000
Brady Gerritson -Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$750
Noah Gerritson - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,000
Hannah Greenfield- Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250
Elizabeth Hayes - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$750
Ava Herringa -Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,000
Emily Huenink - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,000 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,000
Haley Huenink -Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,000 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250 /Colleen Tenpas Memorial -$1,500 / Richard and Marian Holmes Memorial $1,200
Emma Hull -Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250
Gabriel Keach - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$500
Dulcie Kind- Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $750
Sydney Klug- Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,500
Landon Krohn -Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$750
Makenna Kunz - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,500
Emmie Kuzulka -Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,500
Allison Moore - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$750
Brady Navis - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,000 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250
Cameron Pokorny - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250
Mackenzie Rahn - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$750
Andrew Ramthun-Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$750
Emily Rens- Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,000
Kayla Rote - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250
Caleb Sauer - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250
Hannah Scholten - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250 / Richard and Marian Holmes Memorial $1,200
Kaitlyn Schwanke - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250
Lileana Selken - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,500
Abigail Stelsel- Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$750
Dane Stelsel- Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$500
Delaney Stelsel -Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$750
Gavin Uhrmacher - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$500
Brynn Vande Zande -Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,500/Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$750
Jackson Wegner - Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation $1,000 / Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,000 / Richard and Marian Holmes Memorial $1,200
Jaden White - Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$500
Lydia Wiesman -Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250
Brynn Yedinak- Milton & Leonore Schmuhl -$1,250
Alumni Totals = $65,250
Total Scholarships Awarded: $272,025