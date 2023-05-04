Agrace will host a volunteer orientation session for volunteers in Sauk, Columbia, southern Juneau, Adams and Marquette counties, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 1 at Agrace, 1670 South Blvd., Baraboo.

Volunteers will make companionship visits to local hospice patients in patients’ homes, or in nursing homes or assisted living centers. Volunteers may be asked to read aloud to the patient, play a game or help with a hobby, provide light housekeeping, run an errand, or make a snack.

Schedules are flexible, and free training is provided. No previous health care experience is necessary. Prospective volunteers must complete an application and an interview with Agrace’s Volunteer Services staff to discuss skills and interests.

To pre-register and apply or for more information, call the Agrace Volunteer Services Department at 608-327-7163 or visit http://agrace.org/volunteer.