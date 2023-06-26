Veterans of Foreign Wars Wisconsin elects new officers for its upcoming term. Ron Ramos has been elected as the state commander, with Mary Ann Christopherson serving as the senior vice commander and Ty Letto as the junior vice commander, according to a June 26 press release. This trio brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and leadership to their respective roles, and the VFW Department of Wisconsin is poised to reach new heights under their guidance.

Ramos, an esteemed Marine veteran and dedicated member of the VFW Wisconsin, has a proven track record of service to his fellow veterans, supporting veterans' rights and improving the quality of life for all who have served. His extensive background in military affairs and his strong leadership skills will help to strengthen the VFW's presence and influence, advocate for veterans' welfare, and foster camaraderie among members.

Christopherson brings experience and a deep understanding of veterans' needs to her new position. As a committed advocate for veterans' rights, she has demonstrated her dedication to improving access to benefits and resources for Wisconsin veterans. With her strategic vision and ability to forge strong partnerships, she will play a pivotal role in driving the VFW Wisconsin's mission forward.

Letto brings enthusiasm and a fresh perspective to the VFW Wisconsin's leadership team with his commitment to fostering a strong sense of community among veterans, particularly the younger generation of veterans. His innovative ideas and passion for improving veterans' lives will contribute to the continued success of the VFW Wisconsin.

The newly elected officers will assume their responsibilities effective immediately.