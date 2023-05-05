VFW Post 7694 will host its annual Chic-Nic BBQ Chicken Dinner drive-thru from 11 a.m. until sold out on May 28 at the VFW, 700 VFW Drive, Prairie du Sac. Menu includes half-chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, dinner roll with butter for $15. To schedule a delivery, call 608-643-6848.
VFW hosts Chic-Nic drive-thru
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — The class of 2023 valedictorian is Taryn Smits, the daughter of Christa and Troy Smits. She has held leadership roles as a…
WAUPUN — SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital, 620 W. Brown St., will host a free safe and secure drive-thru shredding event to dispose of pers…
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — The class of 2023 valedictorian is Taryn Smits, the daughter of Christa and Troy Smits. She has held leadership roles as a…