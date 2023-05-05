VFW Post 7694 will host its annual Chic-Nic BBQ Chicken Dinner drive-thru from 11 a.m. until sold out on May 28 at the VFW, 700 VFW Drive, Prairie du Sac. Menu includes half-chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, dinner roll with butter for $15. To schedule a delivery, call 608-643-6848.