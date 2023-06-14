The Parade Committee encourages veterans interested in participating in Baraboo’s Big Top Parade on June 24 to contact Dennis Kluge at 608-393-0643 for scheduling in the parade and to ensure enough rides are available for veterans.

The parade will assemble to load vehicles about 10 a.m. on Broadway Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues near Community Bank. Then the parade departs at 11 a.m. The Veteran Section will unload on Fourth Avenue at Broadway near First Methodist Church.

For more information, questions or concerns, call Dennis Kluge at 608-393-0643.