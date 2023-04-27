The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County School of Business will host the Central Wisconsin Veterans Summit on Wednesday in Room A104, Umhoefer Building, on campus, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo.

The conference will explore opportunities and support needs for veterans seeking employment and businesses hiring veterans.

Registration and welcome starts at 8 a.m.; followed by panel discussions with UW-Platteville and Department of Workforce Development from 9-10 a.m.; then presentations from Natalie Isensee and Christopher Kolakowski from 10-11.

To reserve a space, email christensjoh@uwplatt.edu.