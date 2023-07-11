Access Ability Wisconsin and Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center will partner for an open house from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 5 at Upham Woods, N194 Highway N, Wisconsin Dells, to discuss AAW’s outdoor wheelchairs, its all-terrain and tilt features, and learn how to support "Outdoors Access 4 All!” There will also be many family friendly activities including archery, fire starting and meeting Upham Wood’s animal ambassadors

Upham Woods joined forces with AAW to expand programming and ensure that the wonders of nature are accessible to everyone. Through this collaboration, Upham Woods will offer one of the 27 AAW outdoor wheelchairs at no cost, so individuals with temporary or permanent mobility issues can enjoy nature. The all-terrain AAW outdoor wheelchairs can traverse areas where regular wheelchairs cannot.

For more information or to make a donation, about “Outdoors Access 4 All,” visit accessabilitywi.org, about accessibility in Juneau County, visit https://locations.accessabilitywi.org/map/uphamwoods-wisconsindells-juneauco.

For more information, contact Kasi Greenwood, Access Ability Wisconsin, at events@accessabilitywi.org or 608-886-9388; Rachael Lewandowski Sarette, Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center, at 608-254-6461 or email juneau.co.wi@accessabilitywi.org.