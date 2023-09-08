JUNEAU — Dodge County Treasurer Kris Keith urges taxpayers with unpaid 2020 taxes to pay them before they face tax foreclosure.

Starting now, 2020 taxes must be paid with certified check, money order or cash only. After that date, real estate parcels with unpaid 2015 taxes will begin to accrue additional charges for title searches and publication fees. The county will take property which has unpaid 2015 taxes beginning early spring.”

The “In rem” tax foreclosure process is triggered when there are outstanding unpaid real estate taxes, special assessments, special charges or special taxes remaining on Dodge County’s “Sale Date” - the first working day in September - of the year taxes are due. At that time, the Dodge County Treasurer issues a tax certificate to Dodge County for the property as provided in WI Stat § 74.57 - 2012 through Act 45. This means if a property owner fails to pay outstanding charges as outlined above, ownership of the property could eventually transfer to the county.

Postponed second installment real estate payments are due by July 31. Mail payments to Dodge County as soon as possible to insure timely payment, at least seven days prior to the due date. All 2024 In rem important dates are listed at co.dodge.wi.gov, type “tax foreclosure” in the search box.

Taxpayers with delinquent 2020 taxes with questions can call the Treasurer’s Office at 920-386-3782, email treasurer@co.dodge.wi.us or stop in person. The office is located on the first floor of the Administration Building, at 127 E. Oak St., in Juneau; enter the building on Miller Street. All other entrances are locked. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.