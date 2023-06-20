Ulta Beauty, Inc. will open at The Outlets at The Dells in the fall, at the center, providing shoppers with a convenient spot to pick up their favorite high-end cosmetics and self-care products.

Ulta Beauty sells mass and prestige cosmetics, fragrances, skin care and hair care products. The retailer is moving into an 8,000-square-foot existing space at the Outlets. The company has 1,355 retail locations across all 50 states.

Ulta Beauty is the third major retailer to come to the Outlets at the Dells. TJ Maxx opened in 2021 and Five Below opens this summer.

For more information, visit outletsatthedells.com.