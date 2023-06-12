The Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters, 1824 E. Highway 33, Portage, will host two Madison authors as they discuss their novels.

The FWSQ Book Club will host Renee Ryan, author of “The Widows of Champagne,” at 3 p.m. Sunday and then at 3 p.m. Aug. 20, Margaret George will discuss her historical fiction novel, “Mary Queen of Scotland and the Isles.”

FWSQ is owned and operated by the Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution and both authors are members of the John Bell Chapter in Madison.

Ryan’s “The Widows of Champagne” chronicles three women’s fight to survive Nazi-occupied France and protect their livelihood, the Chateau Fouché-Leblanc vineyard in Reims, after it was requisitioned by the Nazis. It is based on true events, as many widows operated vineyards after their husbands died during World War I.

George's “Mary Queen of Scotland and the Isles” recalls the life of Mary Stuart, who became Queen of Scots when she was only 6-days-old. She was sent to France to be raised alongside her betrothed, the Dauphin Francois. Mary became queen of France at 16, but was widowed two years later when the king died from an ear infection.

In 1561, the pope appointed Mary as the Catholic queen of a newly Protestant Scotland.

She ultimately was accused of murdering her second husband, Lord Darnley, in order to marry her lover, the Earl of Bothwell. Mary was only 25 when she fled Scotland for what she hoped would be sanctuary in her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I’s, England, However, after nearly 19 years in captivity, she was convicted of plotting to assassinate Elizabeth I and was beheaded in 1587.

Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 15. For more information, visit fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org or call 608-742-2949.