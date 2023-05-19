LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran seniors Emma Schultz and Nina Litherland received the inaugural Karen Klug Christian Education Memorial Scholarships at the May 10 Lakeside Lutheran Academic Awards night, presented by Kevin and Gretchen Klug of Menomonee Falls.

Litherland, daughter of Noah and Melissa of Columbus, will study secondary education at Martin Luther College, New Ulm, Minnesota. Schultz, daughter of Don and Jennifer of Lake Mills, will study nursing at Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee.

This $500 scholarship is in remembrance of Karen Klug who served as the kindergarten teacher at St. John Lutheran School, Watertown, for nearly 30 years. Scholarships are offered to high school seniors who attended K-12 Christian schools and plan to attend Bethany Lutheran College, Martin Luther College or Wisconsin Lutheran College for education, pastoral studies, or health sciences.