The Community Bank of Portage, a branch of Bank of Wisconsin Dells, awarded two 2023 Outstanding Citizen Scholarships for $2,500 each to Portage High School graduates, Greta Shortreed and Mitchell Fimreite at the annual scholarship night on May 4. BWD and Scholarship Committee member Ben Brancel presented the scholarships. The scholarship is awarded annually to two PHS seniors who demonstrate a strong commitment to improving the quality of life for people the school and community.
