Fifty-nine Western Technical College construction and industrial trade apprentices received $1,500 scholarships from Ascendium Education Group, a non-profit organization that helps students across the country repay federal student loans, including Abe Bires of Necedah and Uriah Honer of Wonewoc, according to an April 19 press release.
The scholarship money comes from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program, which helps apprentices purchase tools, clothing, and equipment vital to their trades.
For more information, visit westerntc.edu/apprenticeship.