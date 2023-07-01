Truck and tractor pull at fairgrounds

Eleven truck and tractor pull classes will battle for placement at “The Pull” from 6-9 p.m. July 8 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, Highway 33, Beaver Dam. It features competitive vehicles from the Midwest Tractor and Truck Pullers and other area participants in the following classes: MTTPA Classes, Barnyard Gas Trucks, Outlaw Gas Trucks, Outlaw Gas Trucks-North, Pro Gas Trucks, Muscle Tractors, Modified Tractors, Street Diesel Trucks, Workstock Diesel Trucks, Outlaw Diesel Trucks, 3.0 Diesel Trucks.

Advance admission is $15 for adults. Kids 14 years and younger can attend free with a paid adult.

A 50/50 raffle ticket will be available for purchase, to benefit the local area fire and rescue departments. No carry-ins.

Check the Dodge County Fairgrounds’ Facebook page for last-minute weather updates.

The Badger State Tractor Pull will open on Aug. 16 at the Dodge County Fair.