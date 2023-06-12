The Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters, 1824 E. Highway 33, Portage, will host “Hands on History” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and food will be available for purchase.

Attendees can take a trip back in time to learn firsthand what life was like in the early to mid-1800s. See demonstrations of old-time crafts and chores with Nick Hamele, Fort Atkinson, blacksmithing; Nancy Olson, Fort Atkinson, homemade ice cream; Ann Waidelich, Madison, cooking at the fort; Kristin Hall Sliwicki, Madison, weaving and spinning; Mary Parker, Portage, hand quilting; and Herman Bender, Fond du Lac, ancient trail marker trees.

At 1 p.m., there will be a “lesson” taught in the Garrison School, a one-room schoolhouse that served local pupils from 1850-1960.

Attendees can participate in a paid guided tour of the Surgeon’s Quarters, where the U.S. Army surgeons of Fort Winnebago resided from 1834-54. See early 19th-century artifacts and documents, including medical equipment, books, furniture, blacksmith items, clocks, crockery, glassware, children's toys, and more.

Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 15. For more information, visit fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org or call 608-742-2949.