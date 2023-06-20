The Friends of Mirror Lake and park staff welcome Trapper Schoepp to the stage from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7 in the park, E10320 Fern Dell Rd, Baraboo. He digs deep under the roots of Americana, with a torrent of swirling melodies, influenced at times by Bob Dylan who he even co-wrote with. Rock seating, bug spray and a flashlight is recommended. For more information, call 608-254-2333.
Trapper Schoepp performs at Mirror Lake
