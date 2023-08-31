Tomah Health Hospice Touch has been named a 2023 Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Honors Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for home health and hospice organizations.

The annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide positive patient and caregiver experiences and high-quality care. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey satisfaction and quality measures.

To be considered for the Hospice CAHPS Honors Award, the hospice agency must have scored above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on the Hospice CAHPS “willingness to recommend” question and 23 other quality indicator measures.

Hospice Touch has received the recognition every year since 2019.