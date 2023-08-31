Grief is a normal emotion but can be difficult to understand and deal with especially after losing a loved one. That’s why Tomah Health Hospice Touch / Palliative Care has scheduled a six-week grief group to help those who have lost someone in their life.

The six-week group grief support series will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. each Monday beginning Oct. 2 or on Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 4 at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices, 601 Straw St., Tomah. Participants can choose from the Monday or Wednesday sessions.

Topics include defining grief, how to cope with grief, ways for people to take care of themselves and normal reactions to grief.

There is no charge for the program; however, registration is required by 608-374-0250 by Sept. 22.