Tomah Health has a new tool that places the hospital in an elite group of health care facilities. A new daVinci Surgical System has been added to the surgical department that hospital officials say will result in shorter hospital stays, better recovery and enhanced outcomes.

“This is a big investment for our organization, but one that we do believe will pay major dividends both short and long term, since this is state-of-the-art technology and we want to be at the forefront of that in rural health care,” said Derek Daly, hospital CEO, during a July 19 event that introduced the system.

Tomah Health Surgical and Endoscopy Services director, Bridget Burbach MSN, RN, CNOR, said surgeons will use the system for surgery including gallbladders, hernia repair and hysterectomies with future plans to include additional gynecology and urology procedures.

She said the term robot – similar to the current Mako SmartRobotics at Tomah Health is a misnomer, because surgeons actually perform the surgery. “The daVinci® system is robot-assisted surgery. The surgeon controls the robotic arms by using hand pieces on the surgeon console, which allows for much more precise movement than can be consistently achieved by the human hand. The surgeon console provides a magnified 3-D view as opposed to a 2-D view from a standard laparoscopic approach allowing better visualization of the surgical site.”