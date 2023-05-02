COLUMBUS — The Workshop, 128 W. James St., Columbus, will host two receptions in May.
The exhibit closing reception for Emily Sullivan, a Columbus photographer, will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 12.
On Thursday, May 18, the opening reception highlighting art from people of all ages who have participated in spring classes at The Workshop is from 7-9 p.m. Some items will be for sale, some for display only. Refreshments, activities and the unveiling of the new mural on the wall in the front of the shop offered.
For more information, visit workshopcolumbus.com or facebook.com/workshopcolumbus.