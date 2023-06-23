Devil’s Lake State Park, S5975 Park Road, Baraboo, will host its Music in the Park series from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 outside on the north shore near the Chateau, featuring The Swing Crew.

The Swing Crew performs classic rock, country, pop, swing, "island beat" and just about any other genre.

The series continues at the end of each month through September.

July 25: 6 p.m., Gin Mill Hollow

Aug. 28: 6 p.m., Angela Puerta Band

Sept. 24: 2 p.m., Dan Walkner & Friends

Concerts are free and donations are strongly encouraged.