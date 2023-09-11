The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host “The Pull” from 2-5 p.m. Saturday for a second competition this season. The Midwest Tractor and Truck Pullers Association features trucks and tractors from all over the Midwest; participating classes include Barnyard Gas Trucks, Outlaw Gas Trucks, Pro Gas Trucks, Muscle Tractors, Modified Tractors, 3.0 Diesel Trucks, Street Diesel Trucks, Workstock Diesel Trucks and Outlaw Diesel Trucks.

Gates open at noon. Tickets available online at eventbrite.com. Cash and Venmo accepted at the gate. Admission is $15 for adults and ages 14 and younger receive free admission with a paid accompanied adult.

A 50/50 raffle to benefit the local fire departments will be held.

No carry-ins allowed. The Concession Stand will be open with food and beverages for sale.