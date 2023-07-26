KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

A full supermoon is when the moon reaches full phase around the same time that it’s closest to Earth in its orbit. That happens not once but twice in August. And, August has two of four full supermoons in a row this year.

In order to squeeze two full supermoons into one month, the first is on Aug. 1, and the second is on the evening of Aug. 30. While the moon may look a little bigger in your sky than normal, the main thing you may notice about supermoons is that they appear brighter than full moons.

When two full moons occur in one calendar month, the second moon gets the term “Blue Moon.” A Blue Moon is not any different in color—though wildfire smoke this year may make some of our moons especially dark or red. Blue Moons are somewhat rare moons, which is what earns them the special moniker.

Perseid Meteor Shower – a summer favorite

Everyone’s favorite meteor shower tends to be the Perseid meteors. That’s because it falls during the warmth of summer nights, when it’s easy to lie out in the backyard on a lawn chair and stare up at the sky for a couple hours.

In 2023, the meteor shower will be best from around Aug. 11-13. These dates also happen to fall on a weekend, so it’s a great time to schedule a camping trip far from city lights. As a bonus, the moon is a waning crescent, heading toward new phase, so it won’t be very bright in our sky. Plus, it doesn’t even rise into the sky until well after midnight.

Planets in August

On Aug. 2, when the moon is still nearly full, it will reside near Saturn in the late evening sky. On Aug. 7, just before midnight, the almost half-lit moon will rise beside Jupiter in the east. By Aug. 17, the young crescent moon is back in the evening sky just after sunset. It’s only there a moment before it, too, sets. Each evening thereafter, more of the moon’s surface will be lit with sunlight as it heads toward its second full moon of the month.

Early in the month, you can still catch Mercury and Mars, though both are closing in on sunset. Mercury is brighter but closer to the horizon, while Mars is fainter and higher. For a challenge, see if you can spot the whisper-thin crescent moon on Aug. 18 just above Mars, with Mercury on the horizon right after sunset.

Saturn reaches opposition, when it rises at sunset and sets at sunrise, on Aug. 27. On Aug. 30, during the blue supermoon, Saturn will be to the moon’s upper right at nightfall.

Lunar occultation of Antares

Have you ever seen the moon pass in front of a bright star, temporarily blocking it for a period of time? We’ll get a chance to see the moon pass in front of the bright star Antares in the constellation Scorpius on Aug. 24. Start looking around 9 p.m. to see the reddish star near the darkened limb of the almost half-lit moon. The star will disappear behind the moon before 9:30 p.m.

Then, about an hour later, Antares will reemerge from behind the lit portion of the moon. If you look at the surface of the moon as a clock, Antares will reappear in about the 5 o’clock position. You can see the event with your eyes alone, though binoculars or a telescope will give you a closer view. Hope for clear skies to see this unique event.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.