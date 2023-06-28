KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

I hope you have a clear view to the west, because July evenings’ best observing comes just after sunset. The planets gathered in the west will only linger a while after the sun has set before setting themselves. But in the meantime, you can catch brilliant Venus, stealing the show. At the beginning of the month, the next brightest star nearby Venus is Regulus, and a point of light nearly as bright as Regulus and between the two is reddish Mars.

This trio will remain close for the first couple weeks. On July 9 and 10, Regulus and Mars will be less than a degree — two full moon-widths — apart. After that, Mars climbs higher than Regulus.

Meanwhile, rising away from the sunset’s fading glow is Mercury. All three of the terrestrial planets — besides Earth — appear to meet in the sky in mid-July. And, as a bonus, the moon joins the scene, too. For a challenge, look for the moon on July 18, when it’s closest to the horizon and less than 2% lit. On July 19, the moon will be to the upper right of Venus, halfway between Mercury and Regulus. By July 20, the moon is up near Mars.

By late July, Venus is sinking fast. Mercury rises to have its own encounter with Regulus, skimming past the brightest star in Leo on July 28. They may appear like two points of light stuck together in the sky.

All these events are very low to the horizon just after sunset, so make sure you’re in your favored viewing position when the sun goes down.

Night owls vs. morning birds

If you like to stay up late, you can spot Saturn rising in the east before midnight and Jupiter about two hours after. Or catch them before the sun rises when they’re higher in the sky. The moon is near Saturn on July 6. Then the moon visits Jupiter on July 11 and 12.

The moon, the Milky Way, and meteors

The moon reaches full phase at 6:39 a.m. Central Daylight Time on July 3. The bright moon is in Sagittarius and near the Milky Way. This moon is a supermoon, because it’s near its closest to us in its orbit around the time of full phase. Next month, we’ll get two supermoons, on Aug. 1 and Aug. 31. And you know what that means. If we have two full months in a calendar month, the second one is a blue moon.

A week or so after full moon, as it thins and moves out of view, you have a good opportunity to enjoy the dense, central regions of our home galaxy. Summer is the best time to view the Milky Way. The widest portion, the core, hangs out near the southern horizon on summer nights.

You might spot a Delta Aquariid meteor in the second half of July. If you’re out watching with a friend, you can each take half the sky and keep watch, and call out to tell them when you’ve spotted one. Even if they don’t spot the bright flash itself, Delta Aquariid meteors leave persistent trains, so they may spot the fading smoke from the meteor.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.