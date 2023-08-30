KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

This year has four full supermoons in a row. That’s because the moon reaches full stage around the same time it’s closest to our planet in its monthly orbit. The first three supermoons were in early July and early and late August, and now the last of the full supermoons will be at 4:57 a.m. Sept. 29. The September full moon near the equinox—which is at 1:49 a.m. Sept. 23—is also the Harvest Moon. So you can call it the Harvest Supermoon.

The moon will appear more than 99% lit at moonrise on both Sept. 28 and 29. A supermoon appears a bit brighter than usual, so although the moon will be in the constellation Pisces, it will probably wash out the surrounding stars.

New Comet Nishimura

A new comet was discovered on Aug. 11, 2023, and it’s already close and brightening quickly. During September, it will pass closest to the sun before speeding away. It may brighten enough to see it without the help of binoculars or telescopes, but because it will be near the sun in our sky, it will be a challenge to see.

The comet, named C/2023 P1 Nishimura, starts as a morning object in early September. Get up before sunrise and then look in the direction of where the sun will rise. You’ll see Venus blazing in the east. To Venus’s upper left will be the comet. By about Sept. 6, the comet will be even with Venus. The comet is moving toward the sun, so it will be lower to the horizon from Venus from this date onward.

The comet travels along the back of Leo the Lion as it heads toward the horizon and the sun. Around mid-month, Comet Nishimura will make a low arc around the setting sun in the evening sky. You might be able to grab it just after sunset, before the comet sets as well. But with the sky so bright, it will be very difficult.

After that, the comet is largely in daylight or below the horizon. And that’s if it even survives that long. The comet may heat up too much and disintegrate as it nears the sun.

The planets in September

While you might be able to catch Mars low in the west after sunset, the evening belongs to Jupiter and Saturn. You’ll be able to see Saturn as soon as the sky gets dark in the constellation Capricornus. Rising in the east about three hours after Saturn is Jupiter in Aries.

The moon passes all the planets once a month in its orbit around Earth, though sometimes the moon and planet pairing are too close to the sun to be visible. Look for the moon near Jupiter on Sept. 4. The crescent moon will be close to Mars on Sept. 16 just after sunset. On Sept. 26, the waxing moon will be near Saturn.

In the morning sky, Venus will be bright as it moves from Cancer to Leo. It’s playing the part of the morning star.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.