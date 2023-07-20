Boys & Girls Club Portage/Columbia County will host the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus with shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Veterans Memorial Field at Superior and Townsend Streets.

C&M Circus has provided family entertainment for 37 years. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus offers a new 2023 performance featuring Big Cats presented by Trey Key, aerialist extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze, 10th generation Loyal bareback horse riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the tight rope and Wheel of Destiny, Elizabeth Ayala's foot juggling and hair hang and circus clown Leo Acton.

Schedule

9:30 a.m., Tent Raising & Tour: Watch the Big Top rise and tour the grounds for a behind-the-scenes look at the show and care of animals.

4 p.m., Midway opens: pony rides, Moon Bounce, Giant Slide, Face Painting, concession stand and box office open.

5 and 7:30 p.m., Circus performance: Each show lasts about 90 minutes.

Advance tickets are $13 for adults, $8 for children ages 2-12 and seniors age 65 and older, available at Piggly Wiggly in Pardeeville and Poynette; Boys & Girls Club Portage/Columbia County, Portage Chamber of Commerce, Fort BP and Jim’s BP in Portage.

Box office prices are $16 for adults and $9 for children ages 2-12 and seniors age 65 and older, available on the grounds starting one hour before each show.

For more information, visit cmcircus.com, email cmcircus@gmail.com or call 580-326-8833.