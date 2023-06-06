The Candlelight Ladies is a unique women's choir that seeks to feature outstanding choral music written specially for women's ensembles. The Candlelight Ladies will make their first ever concert debut at 2 p.m. Sunday at Portage Center for the Arts' Zona Gale Stage, 301 E. Cook St., Portage. Tickets are $5 for general admission.

Local to Portage, The Candlelight Ladies got their start by providing music for the Relay for Life each summer. Throughout the years, they have extended into other community functions and events. The group performs familiar jazz, musical theater, movie hits, and a wide variety of concert repertoire, under the direction of Sam Clemmons.