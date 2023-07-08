Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Parking restrictions at The Watermark: through July 21, Parking restrictions will be in place due to downtown water tower rehabilitation and painting. During this period the exterior of the water tower will be sandblasted, prepped, and painted. The parking restrictions will be in place for safety reasons and to avoid paint splatter during the painting operations. Additional parking is available in the lot located on Center Street across from The Watermark. Watch for updates via email, social media, and signage at The Watermark.

Canoeing Basics: Multiple days and times to choose from, call for details. A fun class learning basic paddle strokes, boating safety and nomenclature. Participants will learn the names of the parts of the canoe and paddle, how to change positions in a canoe safely, how to get in and out of the canoe safely, and what do to if you tip over. This class is designed for participants of all ages, for family. Registration required.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, July 11-Aug. 15. This Living Well Workshop can help people who live with diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic pain, or anxiety, take charge of their life. Get the support needed, find practical ways to deal with pain and fatigue, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, understand new treatment choices, and learn better ways to talk with the doctor and family about your health. To register call the ADRC of Dodge County at 920-386-3580.

Summer Picnic: 5:30 p.m. July 12 at Swan Park. Celebrate July Parks and Recreation Month with pulled pork sandwiches, cheesy hashbrowns, dessert and bottled water. beginning at 5:30 p.m.; crafts, face painting and lawn games from 6-8 p.m. and the Eddie Rivers Quartet performing from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Swan Park Band Shell, playing western swing, rockabilly and vintage country with Eddie Rivers on steel guitar. The Seniorettes will also perform. Registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

10 a.m. Living Well with Chronic Conditions

1 p.m. Bridge, Quilting, Sheepshead

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

5:30 p.m. Summer Picnic

6:30 p.m. DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Alzheimer’s: Advancing the Science, Beginning Bridge

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday 9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Brain Games

5 p.m. West End Park Ice Cream Social

Wednesday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Friday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

11 a.m. Senior Swim

1 p.m. SIA Bingo

Pickleball9 a.m. Monday-Friday at West End Park