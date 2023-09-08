The Dodge County Fair Supreme Showmanship contest challenges livestock youth to showcase their knowledge and showmanship skills as they rotate through a contest which involves showing a beef animal, a sheep, a hog, and a dairy animal to prove they are the best livestock showman at the fair. Contestants for this program are selected from the top intermediate and senior showmen in each species.
Teams were selected Aug. 18 with one qualifying youth from each species making up a team of four. Youth on a team work together to teach each other showmanship skills.
Maria Meier was awarded Grand Champion Supreme Showman; Emma Paulson, Reserve Champion Supreme Showman; the team of Emma Paulson, Caleb Wiechmann, Drew Benninger, Taylor Hunt took first-place and second-place went to Sevanna Fairbank, Elijah Zick, Samantha Salmi, Wyatt Stowell.