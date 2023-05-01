Rev. John Sumwalt will be the guest preacher at 10:30 a.m. May 21 at The Little Brown Church of Bear Valley, north of Lone Rock at 29864 Brown Church Road.

The message will include favorite stories about the late Frank Brown, a well-known Wisconsin cattle trucker, and other local lore. Music by David Harper and LaNell Jaquish. The public is invited to attend.

Sumwalt is a native of Richland County and a 1969 graduate of Ithaca High School. He is a noted storyteller and the author of several books including, “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” He writes a weekly column which appears in Agri-View, the Richland Observer, and The Boscobel Dial. His uncle, Rev. Donald Sumwalt, was pastor of The Little Brown Church in the early 1950s.