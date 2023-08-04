To underline its “Unity in CommUNITY” theme and conclude the 2023 Beaver Dam Community Summer Read, the Beaver Dam branch of American Association of University Women will present a public program by Pardeep Kaleka, co-author of the book, “The Gift of Our Wounds: A Sikh and a Former White Supremacist Find Forgiveness After Hate,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave.

In a discussion/moderator format, Kaleka will converse with Beaver Dam area radio personality, journalist, and writer Craig Warmbold. This program is offered to expand community discussion about the impact of hate, a conversation that was initiated last year with the book, “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Oluo Ljeoma.

“The Gift of Our Wounds” is a true story about how Kaleka, son of the Sikh leader who was murdered in one of the deadliest mass-murder hate crimes at the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, and Arno Michaelis, founder of one of the largest racist skinhead organizations in the world, breached a great divide to find brotherhood and love. In 2012, as an ongoing peaceful response to the Temple shooting, Kaleka and Michaelis founded Serv2Unite, an organization nationally recognized for bridging school and community groups. Kaleka’s talk will explore the role of both communal and individual trauma and healing.

Kaleka is a hate and violence prevention senior advisor and the co-director of “Not In Our Town,” a de-radicalization and trauma specialist with Parents4Peace, assisting individuals offramp from violent ideologies. He serves as a lecturer on Peace Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and is an award-winning columnist with Milwaukee Independent, contributing articles on community mental health concerns.

As a first-generation immigrant from India, Kaleka has spent more than 25 years in the public arenas of law enforcement, education, social services, counseling and assisting hate crime survivors and perpetrators across the United States with recovery. He has also served as the former executive director of the Interfaith Conference and has worked on numerous coalition-building efforts across ethnic, racial and religious differences. With a specialization in community psychology, he has assisted in developing policies and practices to help mental health workers, social service practitioners, law enforcement agents, and educators build healthier, safer, more inclusive communities across the US.

Following Kaleka’s presentation, there will be time for audience questions and discussion. The presentation is free and open to the public. Although the community is encouraged to read the book, it is not a requirement for attendance.