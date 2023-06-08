RANDOLPH — Randolph High School Family Career Community Leaders of America members spent the school year making 250 pillowcases for three charitable organizations. Thirty students in the Family Work and Careers, Textiles and Crafts, Textiles and Construction classes, FCCLA Sewing days and 12 members of the Phi Beta Cabin Quilt Guild made the pillowcases.

The students learned that children's hospitals give every child a pillowcase and a blanket when admitted and sometimes run out and Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides beds and collects bedding for families with children who have no beds. The Portage Chapter of SHP serves the Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Marquette and Adams counties.

On May 25, the pillowcases were completed and ready to be donated. The first donation of 80 pillowcases was made to SHP, then on June 5, 85 pillowcases were donated to American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, and 85 to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.