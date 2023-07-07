RIPON — Avery Stonewall, class of 2024, of Beaver Dam, and Sydney Clark, class of 2024, of Phoenix, Arizona, will participate in Ripon College’s Summer Opportunities for Advanced Research program this summer. SOAR allows students to work with professors on summer research pertaining to their area of study.

Stonewall is majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry. She is working with Memuna Khan, professor of biology, to research and monitor nesting boxes and the possible species that occupy the boxes. She is observing nesting behaviors with house wrens and house sparrows when another bird species is involved.

Stonewall is collecting house wren eggs and nests throughout the season and placing both near an active house wren nest. She plays sounds of competing birds to study the effects of nest-destroying behaviors on other species of birds.

Clark also is working with Khan, is majoring in biology and examining house sparrows’ removal of eggs of native species and deterring them away from their nests.

The research is being conducted using skylight boxes and checking the boxes once a week for what types of birds occupied the boxes.