Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air ahead of Labor Day.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol Highway 12 in Sauk County on Friday.

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.

