Mid-Continent Railway Museum, E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom, will celebrate veterans with the Stars and Stripes Special from July 1-4, where active duty, retired, or reserve military personnel can ride free in coach class. All passengers can show their train tickets and receive a free patriotic red, white, and blue frozen treat.

Trains depart at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. for a 55-minute ride through Wisconsin countryside in 1915-era coach cars. Coach fares are free for military; $24 for adults; $22 for seniors age 62 and older; $13 for children ages 3-15; and free for age 2 and younger. Museum admission is free to all ages. Purchase of advance tickets is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased at midcontinent.org.