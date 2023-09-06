The annual St. Patrick's Fall Festival is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick's School, 325 Mansion St., Mauston. There will be kids games, a cake walk, a sidewalk cafe, craft store, raffles, silent auctions, and more.
St. Patrick's hosts its annual fall festival
Related to this story
Most Popular
As soon as settlers moved to the county, a cry went out for mail service, and eventually nearly three dozen post offices were opened with many…
MADISON — The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association promotes student excellence at University of Wisconsin–Madison throu…
Sauk Prairie will get a glimpse of one of the two eclipses that will occur over the next thirty days. The total solar eclipse is only visible …
Nearly 800 bocce, flag football, and softball athletes from across the state will converge Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10 on the Woodside Dells Spo…
Hank is a 1-year-old husky/pit mix. This sweet guy has been featured here before. He came in as a puppy and was adopted, but sadly it didn’t w…