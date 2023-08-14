SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo now offers walk-in mammogram appointments, giving patients the opportunity to receive mammograms without the need for a prior appointment and without a doctor’s order.

Walk-in mammogram appointments require that women are 40 years of age or older, have no current breast problems or concerns, no breast cancer diagnosis within the last year and no prior mammograms performed within the last year. Walk-ins are available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, excluding major holidays.

Annual breast screening exams offer early detection of breast cancer; improved survival rates; peace of mind; empowerment - by taking charge of their breast health through annual screenings, women empower themselves to make informed decisions and take proactive steps towards early detection and prevention.

Stop by the registration desk for a walk-in mammogram or call 608- 356-1400 to schedule a screening appointment.