It’s been a year since SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac started offering physical and occupational therapy services at the SSM Health Beaver Dam physician offices in Beaver Dam.

David Stuebe and Emilee Miller serve as physical therapists with Allison Zimmerman offering occupational therapy services.

Physical therapy services offer orthopedic services - back/neck pain, arm/leg pain or dysfunction, foot/ankle pain, sports injuries, injury prevention - headaches, employee injury care, and pre/post-operative rehab. Neurological rehab care is also available for debility/weakness, balance problems and fall prevention, and gait training.

Occupational therapy services assist with upper extremity rehab - wrist/hand fractures, shoulder and elbow injuries, tendon/nerve lacerations, overuse injuries/repetitive motion, crush injuries, splint fabrication - and cognitive retraining.

For more information, call 920-887-3102.