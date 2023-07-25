The SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic welcomes Dr. Horace Lo, a board-certified general surgeon, to SSM Health clinics at 608 W. Brown St., Waupun, and 130 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam.
Dr. Lo offers a full range of surgical services, including advanced laparoscopic procedures, varicose veins, and colonoscopies. He specializes in robotic surgery, hiatal hernias, and reflux surgeries.
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin Medical School, he completed his general surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and a fellow with the American College of Surgeons.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 920-324-6853.