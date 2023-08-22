SSM Health has named seasoned hospital leader DeAnn Thurmer to oversee operations at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo. Thurmer is president of SSM Health’s Ripon Community and Waupun Memorial Hospitals and will continue to oversee these hospitals.

Thurmer was instrumental in leading the mergers of Ripon Medical Center and Waupun Memorial Hospital with Agnesian HealthCare and then overseeing them become part of the SSM Health family. A DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award-winning registered nurse, she has served as an exceptional health care executive since 1995, leading and mentoring teams in Ripon and Waupun to achieve clinical excellence.

“I am very excited to have this opportunity to expand my leadership role at SSM Health,” Thurmer said. “Having worked in this area for more than 35 years, I have a true passion for rural health care. St. Clare has a wonderful reputation for quality care as a CMS Five-Star hospital, and I am committed to assisting our health care team in continuing this exceptional patient-focused culture,”

She succeeds Kyle Nondorf, who served as interim president of St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo since 2021. Nondorf has been promoted to regional vice president for Acute Care Operations across SSM Health Wisconsin’s northern markets and will work closely with the management teams for SSM Health’s Ripon Community, St. Agnes, St. Clare, and Waupun Memorial Hospitals.

Thurmer will assume her expanded leadership role effective Aug. 28.