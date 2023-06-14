WAUPUN — SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic family medicine physician, Dr. Manish Sharda, will present on how brain games can help enhance a person’s memory, and prevent or slow down the progress of dementia. The free presentation will be hosted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at the Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun.

Games are among the many activities that can keep the human mind entertained, engaged and stimulated.

Sharda is a graduate of the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York, and completed his family medicine residency at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago.

To register or for more information, call the Waupun Senior Center at 920-324-7930.