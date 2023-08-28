SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo is implementing a new food resource program for patients in need, due to a special collaboration with Beyond Blessed Food Pantry.

Baskets of Hope will provide new moms with shelf-stable emergency groceries when they leave the hospital after giving birth. Each Basket of Hope package also includes education about local resources available to help with more permanent food security options. An SSM Health Community Health worker will also check in with the family to ensure they are doing well.

The emergency groceries for the Madison Basket of Hope program are provided by Beyond Blessed Food Pantry.

“We look forward to offering hope to all who receive these bags, with an understanding of we are here to serve, not judge. Our hope is that this can help relieve some of the pressures when first going home to allow for time to focus on the family,” Shannon Howley, Beyond Blessed Food Pantry executive director, said.

SSM Health picked up emergency groceries from Beyond Blessed Food Pantry for the first time on Aug. 21. Beyond Blessed will provide food resources monthly and will increase as needed. Once the food items are received, volunteers from St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo put together the resource packages that are then provided to Family Birth Suites. Families who share their need for food will receive the emergency groceries and support when they are discharged from the hospital.

This is the third Baskets of Hope program to rollout at SSM Health in Wisconsin. Similar partnerships in Janesville began in April 2023 and Madison in July 2023.