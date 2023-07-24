The SSM Health St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo Employee Experience Team will host their annual "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive beginning through Aug. 11. Collection containers can be found in the Hilltop Cafe at St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo, St. Clare Meadows and the Baraboo region clinics in Portage, Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo.
Any donations of notebook paper, crayons, folders, backpacks without rollers, pens, pencils, glue, dry erase markers, highlighters, zip top sandwich bags, pencil boxes, watercolor paints, index cards are appreciated.