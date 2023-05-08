SSM Health celebrated and recognized the important role our Baraboo, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Reedsburg, and Sauk Prairie team members play in carrying out its Mission, Vision and Values during Health Care Week held May 7-13.

SSM Health selected “All you do shines through” as the theme for the week, highlighting the spirit of kindness, compassionate support, and dedication staff conveys to patients, visitors, and each other every day.

Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative presented St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo Staff Chaplain Jonathan Tipton with its 2023 Rural Health Ambassador Award; recognizing employees at member hospitals who have gone above the call of duty in promoting their respective organizations and who have made significant contributions to rural health care.

Honors continued when $200 Nursing Continuing Education Scholarships were awarded to Elizabeth Wech, SSM Health St. Clare Meadows Care Center; Julie Cushley, St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo Family Birth Suites; Carrie Jenks, St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo.

Teri Marshall, RN, and charge nurse of the Endoscopy Unit at St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo was honored with a Lifetime Achievement DAISY Award, which recognizes dedication to nursing through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for their patients and promoting the positive image of nursing.

Staff could sign up for chair massages and participate in a Penny Challenge to raise money for Beyond Blessed Food Pantry. A staff picnic catered by Pizza Ranch, and food and coffee trucks visiting St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo in the Healing Garden parking lot were available throughout the week.